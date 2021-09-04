Sacramento police arrest suspect in North Sacramento shooting that killed 17-year-old

The Sacramento Police Department has arrested a man suspected of shooting a woman and killing a boy in North Sacramento last week.

In a news release, the Police Department said that Gilbert Villalobos, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of shooting two people on the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue on Aug. 29 just after 3 a.m., leaving one injured and one dead.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in the area found a woman and a 17-year-old boy who had both suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital, where the boy died “a few days later,” police said. The woman is expected to survive.

Villalobos was identified as a suspect and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s records, Villalobos faces a murder charge, an attempted murder charge and a charge of suspicion of firearm possession by a felon. He is ineligible for bail.

Police investigators are still looking into the motive, but said that Villalobos was known to the victims.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 916-808-5471.