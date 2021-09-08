Yolo County Sheriff’s Office reports first COVID-19 outbreak among jail inmates

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at its jail, the first time since the pandemic began last year that coronavirus has spread to the inmate population housed in Woodland.

On Tuesday, an inmate became ill and tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. All other inmates, except those who refused, were immediately tested.

The Sheriff’s Office said 14 additional positive cases were detected, and the 15 people infected with COVID-19 were placed in isolation and will be monitored and treated. Those inmates who were determined to have been exposed to the virus will be tested every three days over the next two weeks.

Since Aug. 29, staff members at the Yolo County Jail have been participating in weekly testing with no positive COVID-19 test results, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said they have COVID-19 infection control practices already in place, and their primary focus now is:

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Prevent the spread of the disease.

▪ Promptly identify and isolate patients with possible COVID-19.

▪ Care for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

▪ Initiate COVID-19 emergency procedures in the event of an escalating outbreak.

▪ Monitor and manage potential staff exposures.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Communicate effectively within the facility and local public health authorities.