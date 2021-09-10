Truck rollover crash blocks westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County, Cal Fire says

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed Friday afternoon Sept. 10, 2021, after a semi truck rollover crash just east of Drum Forebay Road in Placer County, California. Cal Fire

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were blocked Friday afternoon in Placer County as authorities worked to clear wreckage after a semi truck rollover crash.

Westbound I-80 was closed just east of Drum Forebay Road, east of the community of Alta, according to the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. It was unclear when the road will reopen.

Cal Fire officials said the rollover led to a fire that firefighters have contained, and there were no reported injuries in the crash that happened about 3:15 p.m.

Crews from Cal Fire were being assisted by the Alta Fire District, Wheatland Fire Authority and California Highway Patrol.