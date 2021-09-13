Funeral services taking place this morning for Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal

Officer Harminder Grewal, of the Galt Police Department, died August 26, 2021 at the hospital, four days after being seriously injured in a head-on collision on Highway 99.

Family, friends and law enforcement personnel from the Sacramento region on Monday are gathering for the funeral services for Officer Harminder Grewal, who was killed last month in a head-on vehicle crash.

Grewal was on-duty when the crash occurred Aug. 22 on Highway 99, near Dillard Road just south of Elk Grove. Grewal and his partner, Officer Kapri Herrera, were on their way to work at the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County as part of the state’s mutual aid program.

Grewal died from his injuries at a hospital four days after the crash. Herrera suffered serious injuries in the crash and was in an intensive care unit until she was released from the hospital Sept. 3 to continue her recovery at home.

Monday’s funeral services are being held at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville. Following the services, there will be a procession leading to a private family gathering in Lodi.

Because of the long drive, the procession will only include Galt Police Department personnel and the Grewal Family. Police officials encouraged the public to line sidewalks in Roseville and show their support for Grewal as the procession makes its way from the church to Highway 65 in Roseville. Galt residents were encouraged to show their support as the funeral procession passes through Galt on Highway 99 between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Grewal had worked at the Galt Police Department for 2½ years and was his department’s Officer of the Year in 2020 and a member of its honor guard.

A memorial fund for Grewal’s family has been established through the California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union. “Officer Grewal was an invaluable member of the Galt community and his passing leaves a void which cannot be filled,” reads the message announcing the memorial fund.