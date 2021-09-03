Galt police officer out of hospital after Highway 99 crash that led to partner’s death

Galt Police officers Harminder Grewal, left, and Kapri Herrera are shown in undated photographs. Both officers were seriously injured in a crash Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Galt Police Department

The Galt police officer seriously injured in a fatal head-on collision late last month that led to the death of her partner is out of the hospital.

Officer Kapri Herrera was released Friday afternoon from the Sacramento-area hospital where she has stayed since the deadly collision along Highway 99 near Dillard Road on Aug. 22, Galt police officials announced on the department’s Twitter feed.

“We are thrilled to announce Officer Kapri Herrera was released from the hospital a short time ago and will continue her recovery in the comfort of her home,” the message read.

Herrera and Galt police Officer Harminder Grewal were en route to assist at the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County as part of the state’s mutual aid program when the driver of a pickup truck in the opposite lane lost control of his vehicle, driving it across the median and crashing into the officers’ police cruiser.

The pickup driver was killed and his two passengers injured.

Grewal died of his injuries late on Aug. 26 at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center. Funeral services for Grewal will be Sept. 13 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville, the department announced Thursday.

At a somber Aug. 27 news conference at Galt police headquarters, Lt. Brian Kalinowski said Herrera, who a day earlier had undergone a daylong surgery to repair her injuries, “asked over and over to be here with us” for the announcement of her partner’s death.

Kalinowski said of the two officers’ mission the day of the collision: “It was a community we don’t live in, but they gave up their free days to make sure they were safe as well.”