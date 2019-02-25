You ask. We answer.

Sacramento is so much more than just Sacramento.

Beyond city limits – but within easy driving distance of the Capitol, Tower Bridge, Golden 1 Center and the Fab 40s – Sacramento’s suburbs are vibrant, rich with history and full of their own stories.

Is Elk Grove really getting a $400 million tribal casino? How will Folsom transform as it develops on the other side of Highway 50? What’s going on with the intersections over in Citrus Heights?

We’ll continue to explore these topics. But our readers can help us out: What questions are we not asking?

Starting Monday, The Bee is introducing “Beyond Sacramento,” a series that lets you, the reader, help decide what stories we should explore in the region.

Here’s how it’ll work. Our readers can submit tips, questions and story ideas to our new “Beyond Sacramento” listening tool (seen below). Readers can vote for other users’ submitted ideas to let us know which ones they think are the best. Then, one of our reporters will take the best story idea and run with it, reporting and writing the story.

Reporter Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks will help lead this effort.

Yoon-Hendricks has been our “beyond Sacramento” beat reporter since last October. Since then, she’s explored the reinvention efforts in Isleton; kept tabs on Elk Grove’s so-called “ghost mall,” its destruction and what’s next; taken deep looks at Quarry Park Adventures and its surrounding controversies in Rocklin; and put to rest rumors that a machete-wielding madman was slashing his way through Lembi Park in Folsom.

We’re starting now. What’s going on that you’re curious about, beyond Sacramento?