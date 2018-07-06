Firefighters are working to contain a 100-acre fire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Amador County near Jackson, according to Cal Fire.
Firefighters are working to contain a 100-acre fire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Amador County near Jackson, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire
Firefighters are working to contain a 100-acre fire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Amador County near Jackson, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

200-acre fire sparked in Amador County has 'critical rate of spread'

By Claire Morgan and Kellen Browning

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 06, 2018 04:02 PM

Firefighters are working to contain a 200-acre fire in Amador County north of Ione, according to Cal Fire.

The Irish Fire, off Irish Hill Road and Carbondale Road, is 5 percent contained, according to Cal Fire spokesman Brice Bennett. Bennett said that the fire is at a "critical rate of spread."

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents of the Willow Creek Ranch Estates, Cal Fire tweeted. An evacuation center has been set up at Ione Junior High.

No buildings have been damaged or destroyed, Bennett said.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question