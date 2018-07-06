200-acre fire sparked in Amador County has 'critical rate of spread'

Firefighters are working to contain a 200-acre fire in Amador County north of Ione, according to Cal Fire.

The Irish Fire, off Irish Hill Road and Carbondale Road, is 5 percent contained, according to Cal Fire spokesman Brice Bennett. Bennett said that the fire is at a "critical rate of spread."

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents of the Willow Creek Ranch Estates, Cal Fire tweeted. An evacuation center has been set up at Ione Junior High.

No buildings have been damaged or destroyed, Bennett said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY