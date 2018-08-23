Juvenile charged in Dixon street shooting that left one dead, one hurt, police say

A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in July that left one dead and one injured, according to the Dixon Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a Saturday night house party, and found Mario Yokoi, 38, shot and killed along with a second gunshot victim, who is still recovering, according to Dixon police Sgt. Joseph Strickland.
The juvenile, who resides in Sacramento and whose name was not released, was in custody at the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall after the incident, according to a news release from the Dixon Police Department. He was moved to the Solano County Juvenile Hall and is charged with attempted murder and robbery.
Officers said they are still looking for suspects and that the case is still considered an active investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Mike Tegeler at 707-678-7070.
