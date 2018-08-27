A woman running on Highway 99 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday was struck by two vehicles and killed.
Pedestrian killed while running on Highway 99 identified as homeless woman, coroner says

By Hannah Holzer

August 27, 2018 12:16 PM

The woman who was struck and killed by two cars while running on Highway 99 last Tuesday has been identified as 52-year-old Gianna Carter, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Carter was reportedly running on Highway 99 at 3:30 a.m. when she was struck by a car. California Highway Patrol reported the woman was “propelled” into the air. She landed in a different lane and was struck by a second driver who was unable to see her in the roadway, according to CHP reports.

Carter suffered fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident by Sacramento Fire Department officials.

The Coroner’s Office was tasked with identifying Carter, who was not carrying any form of identification. A spokeswoman from the office said Carter was homeless.

CHP spokesman Jim Young said there are no plans to prosecute either of the drivers and the investigation into the case in ongoing.

