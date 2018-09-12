A 3-year-old child was shot at a residence in the 7400 block of Delta Circle in south Sacramento on Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
A 3-year-old child was shot at a residence in the 7400 block of Delta Circle in south Sacramento on Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department
A 3-year-old child was shot at a residence in the 7400 block of Delta Circle in south Sacramento on Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

3-year-old critically injured in shooting at south Sacramento home, deputies say

By Anna Buchmann

abuchmann@sacbee.com

September 12, 2018 05:37 AM

A 3-year-old child was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting late Tuesday at a home in south Sacramento, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 p.m. that said a child had been shot at a residence in the 7400 block of Delta Circle, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said in a news release. They were told the child had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, he said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are still gathering information and interviewing witnesses, but they believe the child was inside the house when the shooting occurred and the shots were fired from near the street, Hampton said.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive for the shooting and do not have a description of the attacker. The child is in critical condition and is receiving treatment at the hospital, Hampton said.

He urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443- HELP. Anonymous tips can be left at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question