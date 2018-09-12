3-year-old critically injured in shooting at south Sacramento home, deputies say

A 3-year-old child was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting late Tuesday at a home in south Sacramento, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 p.m. that said a child had been shot at a residence in the 7400 block of Delta Circle, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said in a news release. They were told the child had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, he said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are still gathering information and interviewing witnesses, but they believe the child was inside the house when the shooting occurred and the shots were fired from near the street, Hampton said.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive for the shooting and do not have a description of the attacker. The child is in critical condition and is receiving treatment at the hospital, Hampton said.

He urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443- HELP. Anonymous tips can be left at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).