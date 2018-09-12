1 dead in possible targeted shooting in Rancho Cordova, police say

Police are investigating a possible homicide after one person died of a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Rancho Cordova.

Officers responded to a call about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at Coloma Road near Vehicle Drive, where a victim was found with at least one upper-body gunshot wound, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Sacramento Metro Fire personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene following unsuccessful life-saving measures, the news release said.

Authorities said they believe the victim was targeted. A vehicle described only as dark in color was seen leaving the scene shortly after the shooting, police say.

Identification of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and Rancho Cordova Police Department detectives were still at the scene investigating on Wednesday morning.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding the shooting death to call 916-362-5115. Tips can be left anonymously at www.ranchocordovapd.com or 916-874-8477.