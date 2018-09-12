This is what happened in deadly Rancho Cordova shooting

Sgt. Shaun Hampton details the possible homicide in Rancho Cordova on Coloma Road on September 11, 2018. One person died of a gunshot wound.
By
Up Next
Sgt. Shaun Hampton details the possible homicide in Rancho Cordova on Coloma Road on September 11, 2018. One person died of a gunshot wound.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

1 dead in possible targeted shooting in Rancho Cordova, police say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 12, 2018 06:25 AM

Police are investigating a possible homicide after one person died of a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Rancho Cordova.

Officers responded to a call about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at Coloma Road near Vehicle Drive, where a victim was found with at least one upper-body gunshot wound, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Sacramento Metro Fire personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene following unsuccessful life-saving measures, the news release said.

Authorities said they believe the victim was targeted. A vehicle described only as dark in color was seen leaving the scene shortly after the shooting, police say.

Identification of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and Rancho Cordova Police Department detectives were still at the scene investigating on Wednesday morning.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding the shooting death to call 916-362-5115. Tips can be left anonymously at www.ranchocordovapd.com or 916-874-8477.

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question