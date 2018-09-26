Public visitation announced ahead of memorial service for Deputy Mark Stasyuk

The public will be able to share condolences with the community and with officials from the Sheriff’s Department ahead of Saturday’s funeral for Mark Stasyuk, the Sacramento County deputy who was shot and killed Sept. 18.

A visitation will be open to the public between 2 and 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Stasyuk’s memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville. According to the Sheriff’s Department, there will be limited seating and standing room for members of the community.

The graveside service following the memorial and a procession will be private to the family and law enforcement, the department said.