Suspect charged with murder of deputy who was gunned down in Rancho Cordova

Sacramento County prosecutors have filed felony murder and attempted murder charges against the man accused of gunning down Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk and wounding his partner, Deputy Julie Robertson, at a Rancho Cordova auto parts store.

Anton Lemon Paris, originally identified as Anton Lemon Moore, faces four counts in the Sept. 17 shooting: murder of the 27-year-old Stasyuk; the attempted murders of Robertson, 28, and store employee Arturo Nolasco, who was shot in the back; and being a felon in possession of a handgun. Prosecutors in their five-page complaint filed Tuesday also alleged a special circumstance: that Paris felled Stasyuk in the line of duty.

Paris’ Sacramento Superior Court arraignment is slated for Thursday afternoon, but it remained unclear Wednesday whether Paris, wounded in the gun battle with sheriff’s deputies, was well enough to travel to Sacramento County Main Jail for his initial appearance or would be arraigned in the hospital.

District attorney’s officials declined to comment on the details of a possible hospital arraignment, citing patient privacy statutes.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones described the sudden violence that killed Stasyuk and the gunbattle that followed in a Sept. 21 news conference.

Stasyuk and Robertson were sent to the Pep Boys the afternoon of Sept. 17 on a call of an irate man who threatened employees and knocked items from their displays. The first shots rang out from behind a store counter 10 seconds after the deputies’ arrival, Jones said. Prosecutors in their complaint say the gun was a .40-caliber weapon.

Nolasco was the first to fall, but was able with a second employee to crawl to safety, Jones said.

Stasyuk made his way to the store’s entrance as Robertson moved on Paris. Paris fired at Stasyuk as the deputy tried to take cover, Jones said. Stasyuk was struck first in the back and then in the back of the head.

Memorial services for the fallen deputy – the third Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy to be killed in the line of duty in four years – are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville. A private graveside service will follow.

Robertson was shot in the arm, but she reloaded her weapon and continued to trade gunfire with Paris from inside the store, radioing dispatchers and putting herself between the gunman and customers still inside the building, officials said.

In a Bee interview with Jones the day after the deadly shooting, Jones remarked on Robertson’s work under fire, calling the two deputies’ actions heroic.

“What strength,” Jones said, adding that Robertson provided updates to dispatchers of what was happening at the scene, “returning fire and saving her own life.”

“She was the first one doing an assessment, updating his condition,” the sheriff said. Robertson tried to give medical aid to the fallen Stasyuk as Paris fled for a nearby parking lot followed by other deputies, officials said. More shots were fired before deputies ultimately stopped Paris.

Robertson has been released from an area hospital and continues to recover from her wounds.

Sheriff’s officials said after the shooting said Paris “was no stranger to Sacramento area law enforcement.”

Yolo Superior Court records show that in 2010, Paris was found guilty of one felony weapons charge with two gun-related enhancements and one misdemeanor count. Moore is his mother’s surname; Paris is his father’s.

Those charges stemmed from a noise nuisance call from a nearby resident in his father’s neighborhood in West Sacramento, where Paris was staying.

Paris was playing his car radio loudly in his father’s driveway around 9 a.m., prompting a complaint. When an officer arrived and asked Moore for identification, the officer found a list in Paris’ wallet of guns and their serial numbers, according to court records.

Paris said in videos he made in 2009 and posted on YouTube that the officer searched his vehicle and found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, multiple kinds of ammunition, and an illegally modified rifle in the trunk. Paris was a licensed security guard at the time, and the handgun was legally registered to him, according to records from the state Bureau of Security and Investigative Services.

The rifle was not registered, but was not required by state law to be.

Paris was charged with a felony count of having an illegal weapon – nunchucks – which the officer found in his back seat. The possession of the guns was charged as a sentencing enhancement under that felony. After a jury trial, Paris was convicted of one felony charge and a single misdemeanor and sentenced to 273 days in county jail beginning in 2011.

Paris also has a criminal record in Sacramento County, mostly under the last name Moore. In 2003, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon but acquitted by a jury. He also had several misdemeanor cases and was placed on informal probation.