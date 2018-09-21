Suspect in sheriff’s deputy killing had 2010 felony conviction, talked about guns on YouTube

The suspect who allegedly killed one Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy and wounded another Monday in Rancho Cordova was convicted of multiple felony weapons charges in Yolo County in 2010.

Yolo Superior Court records show that Anton Lemon Moore was found guilty of three felony weapons charges and one misdemeanor count after a jury trial, under the name Anton Lemon Paris. He was sentenced to 273 days in jail, beginning in 2011.

Moore, 38, is currently at a local hospital while recovering from gunshot wounds sustained Monday and will be booked in jail after he is released from care. He allegedly shot and killed Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured deputy Julie Robertson, both of whom were responding to a routine disturbance call at a Pep Boys store.

The incident that led to Moore’s felony conviction in Yolo Superior Court began the morning of April 4, 2008 in the West Sacramento subdivision where Moore’s father, Anthony Paris, lived at the time. A neighbor there called police for a noise disturbance around 9 a.m.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified by The Bee, said she called police after a car playing loud music parked near her home. She suffers from migraines, and the noise became bothersome.

“Someone had pulled in with very loud music and it really hurt my head,” she said. “All I really wanted them to do was have the music turned off.“

According to a series of videos Moore made in 2009 about the incident and posted on YouTube, a West Sacramento police officer responded and found Moore, a rapper who also goes by name Mista Flow, near his Lincoln Town Car in his father’s driveway. In the videos, Moore said he had stopped playing music and was cleaning his car when the officer arrived and asked to see his wallet.

The officer subsequently searched the car and found a registered Glock .45 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat, according to Moore’s account.

The officer also located various types of ammunition in the car and in the trunk found a Ruger Mini-14 semiautomatic rifle with a flash suppressor, according to Moore.

The Ruger was “something new I had gotten into my arsenal of weapons,” he said.

The officer also took what Moore described as a broken baton tied together with string that later led to a felony charge for possessing nunchucks, a martial arts weapon.

The woman who called 911 said she remembered seeing the officer find multiple guns in Moore’s car.

“I looked out and I saw things laid out on the car hood,” the woman said. “I just saw weapons.”

Moore said multiple times in his videos that his weapons were legally obtained and registered.

“My guns were legit because I work as an armed security guard,” Moore said in one video posted in 2009, detailing other weapons he owned that were not in the car at the time, including what he described as a .357 Magnum “Taurus” revolver.

Records from the state Bureau of Security and Investigative Services show Moore was licensed to carry an exposed weapon and a baton, and was a licensed security guard. Those licenses expired in 2010 and have been canceled.

The state bureau said his licenses were canceled because he did not seek to renew them and that it has no record of disciplinary action against him.

Moore said in a video that he worked the graveyard shift as a security guard.

Moore said the West Sacramento officer told him the flash suppressor on the Ruger was illegal in California, but Moore said he was not aware of that law and had purchased the weapon with the suppressor already attached.

Moore said police also found a jar with 100 grams of marijuana in the trunk. Moore showed what he said was a medical marijuana card in the video, saying he obtained it for pain for a gunshot wound he had suffered a year earlier while working as a guard. Moore said he had been on disability for that injury and had recently received an $8,000 payment from the California Victim Compensation Board related to that incident.

The Board would not confirm that payment Thursday.

Moore said he had $500 in one hundred dollar bills in his wallet from that payment, and $4,700 in the pocket of the San Francisco 49ers jacket he was wearing, he said. Moore said police found both sums of cash and took them into evidence, alleging they were proceeds from drug sales.

Moore said he believed the officer had racially profiled him and that he did believe he broke any laws.

The Yolo case came as Moore was also facing problems in Sacramento.

In 2007, Moore was arrested on three misdemeanor counts in Sacramento County. Two charges related to domestic violence were later dismissed and he pleaded no contest to a single charge of disturbing the peace.

He was placed on informal three-year probation in August 2008.

In that instance, Moore was allegedly in an altercation at his mother’s house, according to neighbor Sylvia Nast, who lived at the end of the College Glen cul-de-sac where the incident occurred. Nast said soon after that Moore came to her home to ask if he could borrow her phone. Nast said Moore’s mother followed and warned her not to interact with her son because he was “dangerous.”

Police were called and Moore was arrested at gunpoint, Nast said.

“When he had my cellphone, there was just a look in his eyes and the way he carried himself,” Nast said.

It was one of several times police were called about Moore, she said.

Hamlin Nast, Sylvia Nast’s mother who lives with her, said at other times Moore was “courteous” and “nice.” When the Nasts’ dog had puppies, they gave one to Moore.





In 2003, Moore was tried for three felony counts for assault with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle. A jury acquitted him of the assault charges and the third charge was dismissed.

Moore was apparently staying with his mother in Rancho Cordova before the Monday shooting occurred, according to neighbors there. People in that neighborhood described Moore as “angry” and “unstable” at times, though he could also be civil.





Phillip Wayne, who lives next door to Moore’s mother, said he had an incident about two years ago with Moore after his father-in-law backed into Moore’s car.

“He just had a temper, that’s all I can tell you,” Wayne said. Moore “just couldn’t handle the situation correctly. I told him, ‘Dude, just leave me alone. Don’t come to my house.’”

Wayne said he’d had no trouble with Moore since.

Wayne said that Moore’s mother was well regarded in the neighborhood and dressed up as an elf at Christmas to pass out toys to area children. He said he was sad to hear that Moore allegedly killed a deputy and injured another.





“I don’t know what happened,” Wayne said. “He just made a bad decision, couldn’t keep his temper together.”