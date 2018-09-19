Bystander injured in shooting that killed deputy is Pep Boys employee, company says

The bystander who suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the fatal shooting Monday of a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy was an employee of the Pep Boys store at which the incident took place, the auto retail company and sheriff’s officials confirmed Wednesday.
An employee at the Rancho Cordova location on Folsom Boulevard was injured in the same incident that killed Deputy Mark Stasyuk and injured Deputy Julie Robertson, Pep Boys spokeswoman Arianna Stefanoni Sherlock confirmed in a written statement.
Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton confirmed the injured bystander was a male employee of the store.
Robertson and the employee, who has not been further identified, were both released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The employee was shot in the back, the Sheriff’s Department reported. Both are expected to recover, authorities said.
The suspect taken into custody following Monday’s shooting was identified by the Sheriff’s Department as Anton Lemon Moore, 38, of Rancho Cordova. Moore is a local rapper/producer who goes by the name “Mista Flow.”
One music video, featuring Moore rapping in a Sacramento Kings jersey, can be found on the Mista Flow YouTube channel. In it, Moore can be seen rapping at a tire store in Rancho Cordova also on Folsom Boulevard, just 2 1/2 miles away from Pep Boys.
Here is the full statement given by Philadelphia-based Pep Boys:
“We extend our sincere condolences to Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk’s wife Amy and his family, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with all those affected, especially Deputy Julie Robertson and one of our employees, as they recover from their injuries. We are focused on supporting our team and the local community as they recover from this horrific tragedy. We are also working closely with the Sheriff’s Department as they continue their investigation into this reprehensible act of violence and are grateful to the first responders for their heroic response that protected the lives of our employees and customers.”
