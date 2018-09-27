Anton Lemon Paris, deputy’s alleged shooter, arraigned in his hospital room

From a hospital room, a wounded Anton Lemon Paris was arraigned Thursday, 10 days after the killing of Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy Mark Stasyuk and the shooting of Stasyuk’s partner, Julie Robertson, at a Rancho Cordova auto parts store.

Paris next faces a Sacramento Superior Court judge Nov. 30. Whether he will face the judge from his hospital bed or inside a Sacramento County courtroom remains unclear.

He faces four charges in the deadly Sept. 17 shooting including Stasyuk’s murder, being a felon in possession of a weapon and the attempted murders of Robertson and a store employee, Arturo Nolasco, who was shot in the back but managed to crawl to safety.

Paris, a convicted felon with a criminal past in Sacramento and Yolo counties, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at Sacramento County Main Jail.

But it was unlikely Paris who was shot multiple times during the gun battle with deputies would be well enough to make the trip to downtown Sacramento for the slated afternoon hearing before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet.

Still, Sacramento County District Attorney’s officials declined to comment on the possibility of a bedside arraignment, citing patient privacy statutes.

On Thursday afternoon, Sweet announced that Paris had been arraigned at hospital earlier in the day in setting the November court date. It was immediately unknown which judge presided over the hospital hearing or at which hospital Paris is admitted.

Paris fired on the deputies seconds after the pair responded to a mid-afternoon disturbance call at a Rancho Cordova Pep Boys where employees said Paris was threatening customers and knocking items from store displays, Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials said.





The 27-year-old Stasyuk was shot in the back of the head and partner Robertson, 28, shot in the arm with the first volleys from Paris’ .40-caliber weapon, sheriff’s officials said.

A pitched firefight ensued and spilled outside the store and into an adjacent parking lot before Paris was shot by deputies and arrested.

In the five-page complaint filed Tuesday against Paris, who was originally identified as Anton Lemon Moore, prosecutors also alleged a special circumstance: that Paris felled Stasyuk in the line of duty.