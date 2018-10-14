Arrest made in Rancho Cordova “road rage” homicide

A Rancho Cordova man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of man who was shot a day earlier near Astral Drive and Burline Street.

Mathew Shaffer, 34, was arrested by authorities and booked into the Sacramento County jail following a “road rage incident” on Saturday morning, according to a news release issued by the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

Authorities responded to a 911 call regarding the shooting and found a man shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing photos of the suspect at this time.