How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.
Citrus Heights woman stole at least 15 identities to acquire credit cards, authorities say

By Michael McGough

November 27, 2018 09:18 AM

An identity theft suspect who allegedly used stolen mail to obtain credit cards and withdraw thousands of dollars now faces new charges after investigators found more than a dozen additional victims, Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Rachael Braden, a 35-year-old Citrus Heights resident, was arrested in late October after a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office showed surveillance photos of the woman using ATMs in Placer County to fraudulently withdraw funds, most likely via credit card cash advances. The Facebook post was shared about 10,000 times, helping detectives identify, locate and arrest Braden within three days.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Braden would face additional charges following a search warrant served at her residence. After an initial investigation last month found two victims, the recent search discovered 13 more victims, according to a news release.

As a result, Braden faces new charges, including felony identity theft. The Sheriff’s Office investigation will continue and may potentially find more victims, as “multiple bags of mail and documents” at her home continue to be examined, according to the release.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office reminded citizens that identity theft is a common crime, and recommended checking credit card information regularly to check for fraudulent activity.

Identity theft affects millions of people each year. You can learn how to make protecting yourself from identity thieves part of your daily routine.

