Although a wildfire may be contained, areas ravaged by fire leave many dangers behind. In this video, emergency officials explain what Paradise and other Butte County residents should keep in mind as they return to their homes in the Camp Fire zone.
Magalia, Concow residents allowed to return as some Camp Fire evacuations lifted

By Vincent Moleski

December 02, 2018 10:12 AM

Some Magalia and Concow residents will be allowed back into areas previously restricted by Camp Fire activity Sunday after the Butte County Sheriff’s Office lifted some evacauation orders.

Beginning at noon, parts of the Magalia and Concow will reopen to residents, followed by general access Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

In Magalia, the South Coutolenc, North Pines, South Firhaven and Old Magalia zones will be reduced from evacuation orders to warnings, according to the release.

In Concow, the Concow A, C and D zones, along with the Yankee Hill zone, will similarly drop down to evacuation warnings, according to the release.

No traffic is allowed into Paradise, the sheriff’s office said, and residents may still face some road closures in surrounding areas.

The sheriff’s office told residents that the affected areas have limited service and that they should prepare to bring food, water and fuel. Residents should not attempt to use power generators for buildings, as it may feed back into electrical lines, according to the release.

The Butte County health officer issued a hazard advisory, suggesting residents should not inhabit any destroyed property until hazardous waste has been removed by county environmental health officials.

The affected areas are also at risk for flash floods, mudslides and debris flows, according to the release.

The Camp Fire remains at 153,336 acres and has destroyed more than 13,600 homes, decimating the town of Paradise and killing 85 people, according to Cal Fire.

Submit your question