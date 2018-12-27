Take a toast, then get a ride: CHP plans flood of traffic enforcement for New Year’s

Law enforcement officials across California have been spending the holidays looking for impaired drivers, and will continue doing so through the weekend.

The California Highway Patrol finished its Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period on Tuesday, but are already preparing for the New Years Maximum Enforcement Period, which starts Saturday.

The CHP aims to man California roadways with “all available personnel,” according to a news release from the department.

Officers have been instructed to focus on impaired drivers, though they will also be looking for speeding on roadways, distracted driving, seat belt violations and other people in need of assistance.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

During the Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period in Sacramento, three fatal incidents occurred, killing four people, according to the department. In California, the total number of fatal collisions during the three-and-a-half-day period totaled 27 incidents, up from 14 in 2017.

Spokesperson Linda Matthew said Sacramento police presence in the city typically increases during the holidays.

“There are a lot of events that could lead to impaired driving on the streets. When we have any type of event we will beef up our numbers depending on where we are needed.” Matthew said Saturday.