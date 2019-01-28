Bank robber got the bang but not the buck in failed Gold Country ATM heist

A suspect strapped an explosive device to an ATM at an El Dorado Savings Bank location and tried to blow it open late Sunday night in Plymouth, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office says.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports around 11:04 p.m. of an explosion heard along Highway 49 near Main Street, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a Facebook post.
Video surveillance showed a male subject, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, approach the bank on foot, attach wires to the ATM and trigger it after walking around the corner of the building, the post said.
The suspect fled on foot after the explosive did not allow for the withdrawal he was hoping for.
The video surveillance has not been publicly released.
Bomb squads from Amador and Calaveras counties, and the FBI, are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-223-6500, or to report anonymously at Amador County Secret Witness at 209-223-4900.
