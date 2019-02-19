Crime - Sacto 911

Davis woman gets May murder trial in shooting of ex-boyfriend at downtown apartment

By Darrell Smith

February 19, 2019 01:22 PM

A look inside the courtroom where Davis woman is accused of shooting ex-boyfriend to death

Hayley Gilligan of Davis in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland in the October 2018 shooting death of boyfriend Jamie Kinseth. Gilligan faces a murder charge in the Oct. 20, 2018 shooting inside their F Street apartment.
Hayley Gilligan of Davis says she killed her ex-boyfriend last October in self-defense. Prosecutors say she was looking for a way out of the relationship when she shot him at close range.

Now, Gilligan will stand trial in the murder of her former boyfriend Jamie Kinseth.

Gilligan was arraigned Friday in Yolo Superior Court and faces trial May 28 in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland.

Kinseth was shot inside Gilligan’s F Street apartment near downtown Davis. Gilligan told Davis police Kinseth forced his way into her apartment in the early morning hours of Oct. 20. Gilligan said she fired her .38-caliber handgun after she heard Kinseth rustle in the kitchen then turn toward her with what she thought was a weapon.

In statements to Davis officers in the minutes after the fatal shooting, Gilligan, 27, said she and Kinseth had been a couple but their relationship had become “toxic” and she hadn’t seen him in months. Gilligan said she had broken off the relationship and was living alone at the time of the shooting.

But evidence at Gilligan’s preliminary hearing showed that she and Kinseth were living together and had recently moved to F Street from an apartment on K Street in Davis. Yolo County prosecutors pointed to the mail Kinseth took at the address that officers found stuffed into garbage bags, and a bedroom drawer full of his clothes.

They claim that Gilligan was looking for a way out of their live-in relationship when she shot Kinseth at point-blank range and lied to officers about Kinseth forcing his way into the apartment.

Gilligan will next return to a Woodland courtroom March 22, the first in a string of scheduled pretrial hearings leading to the May date. Gilligan remains held without bail in Yolo County custody.

Darrell Smith

Darrell Smith is The Sacramento Bee’s courts reporter. He joined The Bee in 2006 and previously worked at newspapers in Palm Springs, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Marysville. A Sacramento Valley native, Smith was born and raised at Beale Air Force Base, near Marysville.

