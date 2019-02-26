Police bust massage parlor for prostitution allegations, arrest masseuse

Another Northern California massage parlor is under investigation for prostitution allegations after a masseuse allegedly offered to perform a sex act for an undercover officer in exchange for money, police said.
Li Hongfeng, 58, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution and practicing massage without a city license, Marysville police said in a press release.
Police sent an undercover officer to Marysville Spa, where Hongfeng worked, after receiving complaints of illegal activity at the business, police said. While the officer was receiving a massage, Hongfeng allegedly propositioned a sex act for a set amount of money, the release said. She was arrested by detectives shortly after.
The owner of Marysville Spa, Gu Xiangxia, was cited for violating city municipal codes.
“The violations were for certain conditions that have to be met to operate within the city of Marysville,” police said.
County Environmental Health officials, along with fire department personnel, conducted inspections of the business. The investigation is ongoing, police said, and will be sent to the California Massage Therapy Council.
