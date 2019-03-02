Live updates: Stephon Clark police shooting decision

Don’t miss breaking news on this developing story: Sign up for alerts.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert has made her decision on whether to indict the two police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark last year. Here’s what’s happening in Sacramento:

Protest at Freeport station

12:50 p.m.: Black Lives Matter Sacramento announced on Facebook that it planned to begin protesting at the Sacramento police station at 5770 Freeport Boulevard at 1 p.m.

The posting was made as Schubert was reviewing the evidence publicly and hadn’t yet announced her decision. But Black Lives Matter said “District Attorney Announced NO Charges!”

‘Justice denied’

12:44 p.m.: With Schubert still walking reporters through the details of her investigation, Black Lives Matter Sacramento tweeted that the DA accepted thousands in campaign contributions from the law enforcement community within days of the Clark shooting. “JUSTICE DENIED!!!!” the tweet concluded.

Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark and the focus of many of last spring’s protests, was part of the crowd that gathered outside the DA’s office.

Black Lives Matter organizer Tanya Faison, watching Schubert’s press conference on her phone from outside the DA’s office, said the officers’ conduct that night amounted to “careless policing.”

Earlier, the group said on Facebook that “we will be mobilizing” right after Schubert’s announcement

‘A litmus test’

11:59 a.m.: As Schubert prepared to speak, protestors began to gather. Clark’s cousin Sonia Lewis, standing outside the DA’s office in downtown Sacramento, said she expected no charges would be filed. She called the decision the “death of her career .... This is going to be a litmus test for the rest of the country.” She predicted protests would last for months.

An early protest

11:49 a.m.: Mackenzie Wilson, 29, was already in front of the DA’s office, anticipating that Schubert wouldn’t file charges against the officers. “We already know the answer. We knew the answer as soon as those officers went back to work,” she said.

Wilson was also angry that the DA scheduled the announcement on a rainy Saturday, in what Wilson believed was an attempt to tamp down protests.

A jail lockdown

11:30 a.m.: The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department locked down the main jail in anticipation of protests. “The jail is locked down. No visits until further notice,” read a sign scotch-taped to the front door.

