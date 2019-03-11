Suspects still at large after late-night robbery at Sacramento State, campus police say

At least one suspect remains at large after an alleged robbery on the Sacramento State campus early Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred just after midnight near the campus fitness and wellness center, called the Well, according to a Facebook post by the Sacramento State Police Department.

The robbery suspect was a male passenger in a dark green, early 2000s Honda Accord, who reportedly exited the vehicle and approached the victim on the curb behind the Well, police said.

The suspect demanded the victim’s property while holding a hand in his sweatshirt pocket to simulate a weapon, according to the post. The male was wearing a gray GAP sweatshirt and gray pants.

The suspect vehicle may have a dent behind the driver side front wheel well, police said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was described as a female, but no other details were available.

Sacramento police continue to investigate the incident, and anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call the campus police at 916-278-6000.

Police further encouraged people to travel with friends late at night on campus, or to utilize the Hornet Night Shuttle or ask campus police for an escort when alone on campus at night.