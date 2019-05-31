Two people arrested on suspicion of robbery at Fry’s Electronics in Sacramento

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday night after reports of a robbery at Fry’s Electronics, Sacramento police said.

Upon arrival, the police determined that the man, Robert Macias, 20, had a handgun in his waistband, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Marcus Basquez said.

Macias drove off with the female suspect Maria Salazar, 23, Basquez said. A short pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in the two arrests at 8:06 p.m., Basquez said.

Both face multiple felony charges including robbery, conspiracy and firearm-related charges. Macias is also facing charges for violating probation, driving while suspended and various charges related to non-narcotic controlled substances, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office inmate logs.

The police confiscated the loaded handgun and the stolen merchandise, Basquez said.