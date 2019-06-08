South Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area, police say

Tijann Hardy, 28, was arrested in Oakland June 7, 2019 on suspicion of a homicide that occurred in south Sacramento June 1, 2019. Sacramento Police Department

A man was arrested in the Bay Area on Friday for charges related to the June 1 shooting of a woman in a residential neighborhood near Stockton Boulevard in south Sacramento, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 6200 block of Fowler Avenue about 2:15 a.m. June 1 and found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to previous reporting by The Bee. The victim – identified as Keneitra Jackson, 28, from Vallejo by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office – died a short time later.

Less than a week after the shooting, Sacramento officers arrested Tijann Divance Hardy, 28, on warrant in Oakland, police said in a news release. He is being held without bail at the Sacramento County jail and is facing charges for murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to jail records.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and no other details about the shooting were released Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The department encourages any witnesses with information related to the case to call its dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Witnesses may also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.



