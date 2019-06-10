Man wanted for multiple crimes in Auburn is arrested after evading police for two days

Jacob Obanion, 27, was arrested in Auburn Sunday on suspicion of burglary, automobile theft and elder abuse, according to police. Auburn Police Department

A man wanted for multiple crimes was arrested Sunday morning after evading police for nearly two days, officials said.

Jacob Obanion, 27, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, car theft and elder abuse after reportedly breaking into a home and stealing a car Friday night, the Auburn Police Department said.

Obanion was named a suspect after police said they found his identification information in the victim’s home. Neighbors said they saw Obanion checking doors in the neighborhood earlier in the day, according to police.

Police said they found the missing vehicle and later spotted Obanion near the scene. But he fled on foot and escaped.

A police officer visited a house Sunday morning where he previously contacted Obanion, authorities said. There, he found the suspect and took him into custody.

Obanion was booked into the Auburn Placer County Jail, where he remains with a $95,000 bail, police said.