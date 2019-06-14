Update: Sacramento sheriff’s deputy accused of sex with minor due in court next week

Shauna Bishop, 44, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having sex with a minor, police said. Folsom Police Department

A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having sex with a minor is scheduled to appear in court next week, facing five felony counts.

Shauna Bishop, 44, of Citrus Heights, surrendered herself to the Sacramento County jail Thursday after Folsom police obtained an arrest warrant for her that day, the Folsom Police Department said in an emailed statement.

Bishop was released from jail later Thursday, according to online booking records.

Bishop is scheduled for arraignment in Sacramento Superior Court next Thursday and currently faces five counts: one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, one count of child molestation and three counts of oral copulation with a minor, according to court records available online.

Bishop was accused in May of having sexual contact with a minor whom she knew. The Folsom Police Department in Thursday’s statement said detectives found evidence indicating Bishop had intercourse with a 16-year-old victim. The statement said Bishop did not meet the victim through her job and the alleged acts did not occur while she was on duty. Detectives do not believe there are any other victims.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding told The Sacramento Bee in May that Bishop had been placed on paid administrative leave and that sheriff’s officials were in “complete cooperation” with the Folsom Police Department, the lead agency in the investigation.

Bishop is a 5-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Deterding said.

Additional details are limited because the case involves a minor.