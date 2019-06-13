Sac County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of having sex with minor, police say

Shauna Bishop, 44, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having sex with a minor, police said. Folsom Police Department

A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having sex with a minor, police said.

Shauna Bishop, 44, was accused in early May of having sexual contact with a minor she knew, according to the Folsom Police Department. She was placed on paid administrative leave while investigators looked into allegations against her.

After an investigation, detectives found evidence that the allegations were true and served a warrant for her arrest Thursday on charges of sex with a minor, oral copulation with a minor and molesting a child, Folsom police said in a press release.

The detectives said Bishop did not meet the 16-year-old victim through her job and the alleged actions did not happen while she was at work. Detectives do not believe there are other victims, the department said .

Bishop was booked into the Sacramento County Jail Thursday, but was later released, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department website.