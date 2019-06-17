Exclusive: Court documents reveal lurid details of Sacramento deputy’s alleged sex with teen

Shauna Bishop, 44, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having sex with a minor, police said. Folsom Police Department

The 16-year-old boy who Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Shauna Bishop is charged with seducing is the son of her former boyfriend, a fellow deputy in the department, court records say.

Bishop, 45, was arrested on her birthday last Thursday and faces four felony counts alleging unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and is scheduled to face arraignment Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court. She also faces a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child.

Sacramento sheriff’s officials have said little about the case, citing the fact that it involves a juvenile. The Folsom Police Department, which conducted the investigation, emphasized in a statement last week that “although Bishop is a deputy sheriff, she did not meet the victim through her job nor did the alleged acts occur while on duty.”

Folsom police defended that statement Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Saying she met the victim through her job implies that she met the victim on duty,” said Detective Melanie Catanio. “I know that she did have some roles within the sheriff’s department of working with youth, so it was really important that we got the message out to the parents of the children who may have been involved in those programs that that is not where this is originating from.

“We want to make it clear that is was not in the capacity of (her) working as a sheriff’s deputy.”

Sheriff’s department spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding was not immediately available for comment.

Court files provide graphic details of the alleged acts that occurred inside the home in late April where the boy lives with his mother, and describe Bishop as once having dated the boy’s father, who worked with her at the sheriff’s office and is a high-ranking officer in the department.





Bishop could not be reached for comment Monday; her cell phone, which authorities had seized during the investigation, provided a recording stating that the phone “has calling restrictions that have prevented the completion of your call.”

The boy’s mother, who is divorced from his father, also did not respond to a request for comment.

The Sacramento Bee is not naming the alleged victim or his parents because he is a juvenile and is the victim of alleged sexual misconduct, but their identities are spelled out in court documents that say the boy’s father had been suspicious of Bishop for some time.

The father had dated Bishop for about a year until April, court documents say, and the deputy had confided to his ex-wife that he feared Bishop’s relationship with the boy was “inappropriate” and that “Shauna was ‘grooming’ our son,” court documents say.

The boy’s mother told investigators that she did not share those concerns, but she checked her son’s cell phone records at the father’s request.

“I found nothing that led me to believe there was more to the relationship than what it was,” she told investigators.

The mother and Bishop became close friends after Bishop and the boy’s father broke up, and Bishop spent the night in late



April at the home the mother and son share, court records say.

Bishop arrived at 8 p.m. because she wanted to discuss the boy’s drinking and marijuana use with the mother, court records say.

“We all three sat on the couch and I wanted Shauna there with me because (the victim) really responds well to her and I knew it would be easier to discuss if she was with me,” the boy’s mother told police.

By the time that session ended it was midnight and Bishop decided to spend the night, with Bishop sharing the mother’s bed, the documents say. Both women took Ambien, and Bishop offered to help the mother the next morning by preparing the boy’s lunch for school.

Instead, Bishop went to the boy’s room that night, according to a statement he gave police.

“After my mom and Shauna talked to me that night, Shauna came into my room and brought me a glass of water,” he is quoted in court documents as saying. “She had like one knee on my bed and gave me a hug.

“Then she started kissing on me. While she was kissing me, she was touching my side and I was touching her back and then her legs. Then she moved from touching my side, to my thighs, and began rubbing my penis while she was kissing me. We only made out for a second, and then I think she heard my mom coming, because she stopped.”

The two women left his room, but Bishop returned about two minutes later, court documents say.

“I took her shirt off, and she was kissing on me, and then she started (performing oral sex),” the boy said.

Bishop got up periodically to check the bedroom door, then told him she would be back and left, court documents say.

“She never came back, so I went into my mom’s room and told her to come back to my room,” the boy told police. “I went back to my room, and a few minutes later she came back.

“When she walked in she said, ‘I knew this was going to happen tonight.’”

Bishop performed oral sex on the boy, then asked, “Are you ready for this?” and the two had intercourse, the documents say.

Afterward, Bishop performed oral sex on him again, then left “and said something about not telling anyone,” the boy told police.

The next morning, Bishop remained in bed while the boy’s mother left to take him to school, court documents say.

“When I returned home, Shauna had showered and was in the kitchen eating,” the boy’s mother told police. “She left my house about 9:30 a.m.”

That day Bishop and the boy spoke by cell phone in a 69-minute conversation, and Bishop “blamed them having sex on porn,” court documents say.

“Bishop went on to tell (the boy) she watched stepmom/stepson related porn videos that made her (fantasize) about him,” the documents say. “Bishop told (the boy) she thinks about (him) while she masturbates and had wanted them to have sex for a long time.

“She told (the boy) she used to walk around his dad’s house naked, hoping he would walk in on her.”

The documents say that after police seized her cell phone, investigators found “several pornographic web searches (that) revealed she viewed ‘stepmom, stepson’ related pornographic videos prior to the reported incident, and several the day after the reported incident.

“Each video she watched corresponded with the sexual acts performed by Bishop that (the boy) described during his second (police) interview,” the documents say.

About two weeks after the alleged incidents, the boy told his sister what had happened, and she reported it to their mother, court documents say.

The subsequent police investigation included having the mother make a “pretext call” to Bishop and ask if Bishop “did something” the night she spent at the house, court documents say.

The mother then told Bishop she knew about the phone call between the boy and Bishop that took place the day after the incident, and Bishop said she didn’t remember anything, court documents say.

“When he told me what happened, I had no idea,” court documents quote Bishop as saying. “I was so drugged.

“I thought it was a dream. I’ve been so sick over it. I literally have no recollection.”

The documents say Bishop claimed she was “disgusted, scared and sad,” and that she had researched side effects of Ambien, the documents say, adding that investigators found no such searches on her phone’s web history.

The boy initially did not tell police about all the sexual contact with Bishop because he was concerned about her and her own children, court documents say.

“I really don’t want anything to happen to Shauna,” the boy told police. “I am worried for her kids. She has a 16-year-old daughter and 20-year-old daughter and I don’t want to see them get hurt.

“I really wish this would all just go away.”