Granite Bay man who scammed federal government of $3.5 million sentenced to 33 months

A Granite Bay man was sentenced to 33 months in prison Monday for scamming the federal government out of $3.5 million by switching out products he sold them for cheaper ones, officials said.

Jim A. Meron, 54, owned WOW Imaging Products LLC and Time Enterprises LLC and sold office supplies to federal agencies through two web-based government sales portals, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Between May 2011 and July 2017, Meron used the payments from products to buy similar ones from his suppliers that “cost him a fraction of what his customers paid for the brand-name products,” according to court documents.

Meron then delivered the cheaper products to his customers and pocketed the price difference, court documents say. Over time, his scheme grew to include all the orders he received, which numbered more than 1,000, according to the court documents.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“(Meron) never intended to deliver what his customers ordered,” the news release said.

Meron was additionally ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay more than $1.6 million in restitution to dozens of victims, according to documents.

The investigation was conducted by General Services Administration Office of Inspector General and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service.