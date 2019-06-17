Sacramento man pleads guilty to selling pot, Xanax on dark web, illegally possessing guns

Here’s what deputies saw when they arrived at illegal indoor marijuana grow Law enforcement served a search warrant for a potential illegal indoor marijuana grow in South Sacramento and collected cash, packaging, more than four pounds of processed marijuana and 2,500 or more marijuana plants and other items. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement served a search warrant for a potential illegal indoor marijuana grow in South Sacramento and collected cash, packaging, more than four pounds of processed marijuana and 2,500 or more marijuana plants and other items.

A Sacramento man with a previous felony for possessing/selling drugs plead guilty Monday to selling narcotics on the dark web and illegally possessing multiple guns, officials said.

Jose Robert Porras III, 22, sold marijuana and Xanax on Wall Street Market using the vendor account “TheFastPlug” and on Dream Market using the vendor account “Canna_Bars,” according to a Department of Justice news release.

Both websites operate on the dark web and allow users to sell narcotics and other illegal items and services.

Investigators on May 22, 2018, searched a storage unit that belonged to Porras and found several guns, including a D&D Sales Model A uni-style firearm, a Norinco MAK 90 Sporter rifle and a Smith & Wesson .44-caliber revolver, according to court records. Porras was not allowed to own guns after his 2017 felony conviction in California.

Porras is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 9 and will remain in custody.

If convicted of distributing narcotics, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. If convicted of illegally possessing a firearm, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The investigation was conducted by the Northern California Illicit Digital Economy Task Force, which is comprised of agents from the FBI, Homeland Security, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Drug Enforcement Administration.