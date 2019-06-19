Deputies investigating shooting at Red Roof Inn near I-80 in North Highlands

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of a shooting Wednesday morning at a hotel near Interstate 80 in North Highlands, according to the sheriff’s department.

An emergency button was pressed at the Red Roof Inn on the 4300 block of Watt Avenue just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sacramento Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Deputies arrived on scene minutes after, but were told that the victim had already been transported away from the hotel, Deterding said. The victim, a white man in his 30s, was located by deputies, Deterding said. He suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the upper body.

The location of the shooting was narrowed down to a room at the inn and Deterding said there is no reason to believe there are any other victims. Some of the parties and witnesses involved are being uncooperative and have made it difficult for deputies to gather additional details, she said.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW