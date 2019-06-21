3 arrested after man beaten with gun, chains, golf club and ATV in Grass Valley, cops say

Aaron Pillow, 32, was arrested June 19, 2019, on suspicion of assault and weapons charges. Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Three people have been arrested after a brutal attack in which a man was shot, beaten with chains and a golf club and run over with an all-terrain vehicle in Grass Valley, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Wednesday morning, deputies were notified that a 31-year-old man with a reported gunshot wound in the abdomen was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Before the man was transported to Mercy San Juan in Sacramento, he described the weapons used in the attack to authorities.





The man, who was not identified, said he had been shot, beaten and run over the day before at a residence on the 18000 block of Mustang Valley Place, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies believe the man was attacked for refusing the leave the property.

When detectives executed a search warrant at the property, they found all the weapons and the three people described by the victim. Those three – Jerry Del Ray, 67, Aaron Pillow, 32, and Lindsey Papola, 29 – were each arrested and booked into Nevada County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with great bodily injury.

