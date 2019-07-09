3 men arrested on suspicion of May arson that burned 2 vehicles at Old North Sacramento complex

Jessie Collins, 53.

Authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with an arson vehicle fire set in May in the Old North Sacramento area, the Sacramento Fire Department said this week.

Matthew Bryant, 51, Garland Waldon, 53, and Jessie Collins, 53, have been arrested by local law enforcement over the last few weeks after being connected to a May 2 vehicle fire that arson investigators say was deliberately set, according to a fire department news release.

The fire was set in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Dixieanne Avenue, resulting in approximately $20,000 of damage to two vehicles in that lot, according to the news release.

Arson investigators determined the fire was deliberately set, and the incident was caught on the apartment complex’s video surveillance.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrested Collins on June 18; Sacramento police arrested Waldon on June 25; and Elk Grove police arrested Bryant on Sunday, according to the fire department news release.

Bryant and Collins remain in Sacramento County jail, each in lieu of $500,000 bail for charges of arson, according to inmate logs. Waldon was no longer listed as being in custody at the jail as of Tuesday.

