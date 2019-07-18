Sacramento man found guilty of second-degree murder in Lodi doctor’s death

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of July 9 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 9, 2019.

A Sacramento man was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder in the August 2018 death of a well-known Lodi doctor.

Raymond Jacquett, 26, was arrested in late September by Lodi police and Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies for his role in the shooting death of Dr. Thomas Shock. He was found guilty by a San Joaquin County jury of second-degree murder.

Jacquett was one of four suspects – one of three who were from Sacramento – arrested on charges related to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office noted in a news release that recently passed Senate Bill 1437, which limits accomplice liability in some murder cases, was not applicable because Jacquett “was not prosecuted under a felony-murder theory.”

Shock, 67, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his Lodi home Aug. 1. The Stockton Record reported at the time that Shock was well-known locally and had recently retired.

Robert Elmo Lee, of Lodi, and Christopher Anthony Costello and Mallory Stewart, both of Sacramento, are still awaiting trial.

Lee and Stewart face murder charges with the special circumstance of lying in wait, while Stewart additionally has been charged with the special circumstance allegation of murder for financial gain, the San Joaquin DA’s office previously said.

Jacquett is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 30.