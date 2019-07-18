Man arrested on suspicion of arson for 10-acre fire near Thunder Valley, sheriff says

A 10-acre grass fire Tuesday evening in unincorporated Lincoln was determined to be arson. Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire investigators arrested a 27-year-old Sacramento man.

Authorities arrested a Sacramento man in connection with a 10-acre arson fire that ignited Tuesday evening in a field near Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln.

Gary Ruble, 27, was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire, which was extinguished by Cal Fire crews, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A Placer County sheriff’s deputy noticed the man walking away from a fast-growing grass fire near Athens Avenue and North Foothills Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

The suspect told authorities he didn’t notice the fire burning right next to him, according to the news release.

The fire grew quickly due to high winds, expanding to about 10 acres before it was extinguished by Cal Fire crews, the news release said.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit has a fire station about a quarter-mile from the intersection of Athens Avenue and North Foothills Boulevard. The fire station is directly adjacent to Thunder Valley Casino and Resort in unincorporated Lincoln.

Ruble was arrested after an investigation and booked into Placer County jail. His bail is set at $150,000.

