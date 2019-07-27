Human remains found near Highway 80 in Roseville, police say

Human remains were found in Roseville near Highway 80 around 8 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Officers located the remains at the end of the 300 block of North Sunrise Avenue after receiving a report of a found body, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The remains were found on state highway property, the post said. So, the California Highway Patrol will conduct the investigation.

Cause of death is unknown at this time, according to the post.

