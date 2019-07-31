Police search for man who allegedly broke into Rocklin home, sexually assaulted woman

This individual was seen around Sierra Meadows Drive and Tamarack Drive early Wednesday morning, according to Rocklin Police. Rocklin Police Department

Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a woman’s Rocklin home early Wednesday morning and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The victim called police at 6:46 a.m., right after the alleged assault, according to a news release from the Rocklin Police Department. Officers arrived on scene at Tamarack Drive and Sierra Meadows Drive, but the suspect had fled.

Police are looking for a person of interest who was seen in the area during the time of the reported crime, according to the release.

In a photo provided by the department, the person is wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a white drawing, gray shorts, knee-high black socks and Nike sneakers. He’s wearing a backpack and a gray snap-back hat backward and holding a canned drink.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 916-625-5400.