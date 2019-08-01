One person dead, another injured following shooting in North Highlands, deputies say

A man has died and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on the 5300 block of Auburn Boulevard in North Highlands on Thursday afternoon, deputies said.

When officers arrived, they found both victims with gunshot wounds, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Deterding said. The identities of the victims have not been released and their relationship is unknown.

The weapon used in the shooting was found at the scene, Deterding said. There are no outstanding suspects.

This incident is not believed to be connected to Wednesday’s reported shooting at College Oak Drive and Madison Avenue, according to officials.