Suspect in Old North Sac apartment standoff identified, faces multiple charges, records show

The suspect arrested Saturday after an hours-long standoff at an Old North Sacramento apartment building, 53-year-old Odis Philmore Collier, faces one misdemeanor and two felony charges of threat and assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Sacramento police arrested Collier around 5 p.m. Saturday and he was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail at 6:38 p.m., according to online jail booking logs.

His bail was initially set at $1,000,000, but records show he is being held with no bail due to a hold.

According to Sacramento Superior Court records, Collier has had multiple encounters with law enforcement dating back to to 1992, when he was charged with battery against an officer and resisting arrest. He received 10 days in jail and three years of probation, which turned into two years in jail with no probation after he was caught carrying a firearm later that year, records show.

Between 1994 and 2018, he was charged with domestic violence, two burglaries with theft and several resists of arrest, serving a total of 18 out of 24 years in county and state prisons, court documents show.

On Saturday, Collier was setting fires and threatening to blow up the apartment complex in the 700 block of Plaza Avenue when Sacramento police were called, a source told The Bee.

Before the officers arrived at the scene around 12:38 p.m., Collier tried to assault one or more individuals with a knife and barricaded himself inside the building, according to Sacramento police Sgt. Vance Chandler.

Nobody was injured and the apartment complex was evacuated. But Colliers refused to exit the building, and Sacramento police called a SWAT team to force him to surrender.

“He was barricaded inside the apartments and SWAT deployed chemical agents to get him to exit the apartment and surrender peacefully,” Chandler told The Bee on Sunday, “and that’s ultimately what happened.”

Collier is scheduled to appear in court at Lorenzo Patiño Hall of Justice on Tuesday, according to court records.