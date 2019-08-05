Juvenile driving stolen vehicle is taken into custody by Elk Grove Police after chase

A juvenile was taken into custody by Elk Grove Police on Monday around 5 p.m. following a chase that began in the Laguna West-Lakeside area.

Officers spotted the juvenile driving a stolen vehicle on the 9400 block of Harbour Point Drive at 4:23 p.m. and followed the vehicle onto Franklin Boulevard, according to Elk Grove Police Department spokesperson Jason Jimenez.

Officers apprehended the suspect at the intersection of Franklin and Big Horn boulevards, Jimenez told The Bee.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW