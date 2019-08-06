Police search for man who allegedly attacked, tried to rape teenager on Folsom bike path

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of July 30 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 30, 2019.

Folsom Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked and tried to sexually assault a teenager on a popular bike trail Friday night.

The male suspect reportedly grabbed the 15-year-old around 11 p.m. as she was walking down the path, which runs behind the 1200 block of Creekside Drive, according to Sgt. Andrew Bates, spokesman for the Folsom Police Department.

He then allegedly fondled her breasts and unsuccessfully tried to pull down her shorts before leaving, Bates said. He is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, wearing a dark sweatshirt, jeans and Timberland boots, police said.

Because the man tried to remove the girl’s clothing, the situation is being investigated as sexual battery with a separate charge of attempted rape, according to Bates.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He said the attack was an isolated incident.

“I can’t think of one in recent history that has occurred like this,” Bates said, adding that the bike trail is “pretty well used during the day. Less so at night because it’s not well lit.”

He offered safety tips to local residents: be aware of your surroundings, stick to locations where other people are present and stay in groups if possible.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call the department’s anonymous tip line at 916-930-1098.