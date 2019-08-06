Crime - Sacto 911
Man allegedly stabs his dad with a knife during fight outside Weed, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A man allegedly stabbed his father with a pocket knife Saturday afternoon during a fight in their home outside of Weed, police said.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred at a trailer park on the 4400 block of Highway 97 at 12:53 p.m., according to a news release from the department. A deputy arrived on scene, performed first aid and detained both parties.
After learning what happened, Daniel M. Hill, 21, of Weed, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the release said. He was also injured during the fight and taken to a hospital before being booked into the Siskiyou County Jail.
Comments