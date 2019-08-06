Man allegedly stabs his dad with a knife during fight outside Weed, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man allegedly stabbed his father with a pocket knife Saturday afternoon during a fight in their home outside of Weed, police said.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred at a trailer park on the 4400 block of Highway 97 at 12:53 p.m., according to a news release from the department. A deputy arrived on scene, performed first aid and detained both parties.

After learning what happened, Daniel M. Hill, 21, of Weed, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the release said. He was also injured during the fight and taken to a hospital before being booked into the Siskiyou County Jail.

