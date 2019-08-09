Man arrested on suspicion of rape, burglary in late July break-in, Rocklin police say

Brandon Michael Maberry, 36.

Rocklin police said they have identified and arrested a suspect accused of forcible rape and other crimes in a July 31 break-in and sexual assault.

Brandon Michael Maberry, 36, was already in custody at the Butte County Jail facing charges of an Oroville burglary when the Rocklin Police Department arrested him on suspicion of rape, assault with intent to commit rape, burglary and false imprisonment, the department said in a news release.

The victim, an adult woman, immediately reported the sexual assault and the break-in to police. The assault occurred at the victim’s home near Sierra Meadows Park around 6:45 a.m. July 31, according to an earlier news release.

Police had sought a suspect seen in a surveillance photo as a person of interest, later determined to be Maberry.

Maberry remains in custody at the Butte County Jail. He is ineligible for bail.

