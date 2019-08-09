Man who ran over and killed another man with his own car sentenced to life in prison

A man who ran over and killed another man with his own vehicle was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday.

Daniel Langston approached the victim, Joaquin Gonzalez, at a fast food restaurant on Watt Avenue on July 25, 2018, and asked him for a ride, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

After Gonzalez declined, Langston hit him in the head with a handgun several times, the release said. Langston then got into the driver’s seat of the truck and went in reverse.

Gonzalez was outside the truck at the time and was dragged under the truck’s tire, according to the release. Langston kept going, running over Gonzalez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He suffered “catastrophic injuries to his head and upper body” as a result and later died, the release said.

Langston was tried and convicted of murdering Gonzalez, with special circumstances of committing the crime while carjacking him and using a gun, according to the release.

Langston was previously convicted of two robberies.