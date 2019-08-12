Crime - Sacto 911

Traffic stop in Yuba City leads to 2 arrests on multiple firearm, narcotics charges

Alicia Yovana Hernandez-Naranjo, 19, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in Yuba City for possession of firearm and narcotics for sale. Hernandez-Naranjo was booked in county jail with $50,000 bail.
Two young adults were arrested early Saturday morning near River Valley High School in Yuba City on charges of possession of firearm and narcotics for sale.

The arrests resulted from a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop, according to a news release.

Jose Luis Romero, 21, and Alicia Yovana Hernandez-Naranjo, 19, face multiple charges, including possession, transportation and sale of cocaine and other controlled substances, and carrying and concealing a loaded firearm in a public place, according to Sutter County Court records.

A deputy stopped Romero and Hernandez-Naranjo’s vehicle at 3:37 a.m., according to the release. After identifying the substances, the officer contacted a special narcotics operations division to take over the investigation.

The suspects were booked into Sutter County Jail with bail set at $50,000 each, court records show. They are due to appear in court Aug. 13.

