Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Man shot dead on West Capitol Avenue in West Sacramento. Police say there are no lead suspects

A man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound late Wednesday evening near West Sacramento Community Church, according to West Sacramento police. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passerby called police around 11 p.m. saying they heard loud gunshots and found a man down on the 1000 block of West Capitol Avenue, according to police spokesperson Eric Angle.

Angle said officers arrived at the scene less than a minute later.

The victim, a man in his mid 30s, suffered a single and fatal gunshot, possibly to his chest, Angle said. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel on the scene.

The incident – possibly a drive-by shooting – is under investigation by a special investigative unit, according to Angle.

There are currently no lead suspects. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Caroline Ghisolfi
Caroline Ghisolfi
Caroline Ghisolfi, from Stanford University, is a local news reporter for The Sacramento Bee, focusing on breaking news and health care. She grew up in Milan, Italy.
  Comments  