Man shot dead on West Capitol Avenue in West Sacramento. Police say there are no lead suspects

A man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound late Wednesday evening near West Sacramento Community Church, according to West Sacramento police. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passerby called police around 11 p.m. saying they heard loud gunshots and found a man down on the 1000 block of West Capitol Avenue, according to police spokesperson Eric Angle.

Angle said officers arrived at the scene less than a minute later.

The victim, a man in his mid 30s, suffered a single and fatal gunshot, possibly to his chest, Angle said. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel on the scene.

The incident – possibly a drive-by shooting – is under investigation by a special investigative unit, according to Angle.

There are currently no lead suspects. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.