Two dead, baby hospitalized via air ambulance after crash in Tehama County, officials say

A pickup truck collision Wednesday night killed a man and woman and injured a baby near the Buckhorn Recreation Area in Tehama County, officials say.

The driver, Victor Lowery, 35, and a passenger, Katelyn McCabe, 29, died while traveling westbound on Newville Road.

The victims’ 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup rolled off the roadway at 6:35 p.m. and landed in a grass and dirt field to the south, according to Red Bluff CHP spokesperson Omar Valdez.

McCabe and the baby, who police said is 40 days old, were thrown from the vehicle.

Lowery and McCabe died on the scene. The baby suffered major injuries and was transported via an air ambulance at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento to be treated, Valdez said in a news release.

CHP is investigating the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is requested to contact the CHP Red Bluff office at 530-527-2034.